Lovingly, a family raises an intersex child - again

In this Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo, Victory looks out the floor door as she plays at home, in Ogden, Utah. When doctors said her youngest child would be a girl, Amie Schofield chose the name Victoria. Then the prediction changed to boy, so she switched to Victor. It turned out neither was exactly right: The blue-eyed baby was intersex, with both male and female traits. She and her husband decided to call the infant Victory. The name is a hopeful promise for triumph over the secrecy and shame, the pain and discrimination suffered by intersex people. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

OGDEN, Utah — A Utah mom of two intersex children born two decades apart is rejecting the secrecy that often surrounds people born with both male and female traits.

After Amie Schofield’s eldest child was injured in a violent attack, and she and her husband became determined to speak out for 5-year-old Victory, who was born with ambiguous genitalia.

Doctors have long performed surgery on intersex kids to make their bodies more like typical boys or girls, but families like the Schofields are refusing surgery and pushing for intersex kids to be accepted as they are born.

Schofield says she’s like any other parent; she doesn’t want her daughter to think there’s anything wrong with her because she’s different.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

