Iraq begins examining Yazidi mass graves remains
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 9, 2019 9:20 am EDT
BAGHDAD — The head of Iraq’s forensics administration says his office will begin DNA testing to identify the remains of 141 bodies found in mass graves, believed to contain the Yazidi victims of the Islamic State group’s killing campaign five years ago.
Zaid al-Yousef says the bodies were found in 12 graves located by Yazidi survivors in the Sinjar region in north Iraq.
The Yazidis are a religious minority with unique beliefs that distinguish them from Muslim and Christian worshippers in the region.
IS militants, who seized control of north Iraq in 2014, said the Yazidis were “apostates” and killed hundreds of men while enslaving thousands of women and children. The U.N. called it a genocide.
Al-Yousef told The Associated Press on Sunday it will take until August to identify the remains.
The Associated Press
