Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ex-Florida player charged with murder in wife's 2016 death
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 9, 2019 6:26 pm EDT
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities say a former University of Florida football player, Earl Antonio “Tony” Joiner, has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in a case dating to 2016.
Joiner was a former safety at Florida under then-Coach Urban Meyers and part of the team that beat Ohio State for the BCS national championship in 2007, his junior year.
Fort Myers police said in a statement that Joiner was arrested Saturday in Lake Wales on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 26-year-old Heyzel Obando. Her body was found in her apartment in February 2016.
Fort Myers Police say investigators had worked closely with the state’s attorney’s office in a multi-agency effort.
Media outlets report Joiner was being held Sunday without bond. It was unclear if he had an attorney.
___
Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com