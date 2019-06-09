Loading articles...

Complaint filed of police violence against Russian reporter

MOSCOW — A lawyer for a prominent Russian journalist detained on charges of drug dealing has filed a complaint with the country’s top investigative body, saying police used violence against him while in custody.

Police have denied claims that Ivan Golunov was beaten after his Thursday arrest; his lawyers said he may have suffered a concussion and rib fractures. He was examined in a hospital on Saturday and found to have abrasions on his back and a bruise around one eye.

Later Saturday, a court released Golunov into house arrest.

Olga Dinze, a lawyer with the human rights group Agora, filed a statement with Russia’s Investigative Committee saying Golunov was subjected to “unmotivated physical violence” by police, Agora head Pavel Chikov said Sunday in a post on the Telegram messaging service.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.