No injuries reported in 2 overnight fires in Oshawa
by News Staff
Posted Jun 9, 2019 7:37 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 9, 2019 at 7:49 am EDT
Firefighters in Oshawa battled two blazes within a short distance of one another overnight, prompting a massive response from Durham first responders
Crews were first called to a low-rise apartment building completely engulfed just after 2 a.m. this morning, near Bloor and Simcoe streets.
Much of the building has been destroyed, with parts of it collapsing as the flames enveloped the structure.
About an hour later, just a kilometer down the road another fire broke out in a garage, spreading to a house and business nearby.
Oshawa fire chief Todd Wood tells 680 NEWS that crews are still working at both scenes putting out hot spots, with added help from divisions in Whitby and Clarington.
No injuries have been reported at either spot and fire crews are not speculating if the two are connected.
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified.
{* loginWidget *}