1 man critically injured in Scarborough stabbing

A 26-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road area just after 3:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police tell 680 NEWS they made an arrest a short time later, and say the suspect is also being treated in hospital for minor injuries.