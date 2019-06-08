Loading articles...

Man in hospital following downtown Toronto stabbing

Last Updated Jun 8, 2019 at 7:47 am EDT

A man was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being stabbed near Dundas Square, Toronto EMS said Friday.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around midnight at the intersection of Yonge and Charles.

There has been no update on the man’s condition.

No suspect information has been released and police said they will be reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

