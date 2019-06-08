Tony-nominated 'Ferryman' tackles N. Ireland Troubles

NEW YORK — Jez Butterworth tackles Northern Ireland’s Troubles in “The Ferryman,” which has received nine Tony nominations.

Butterworth admits he was both compelled and reluctant to write the play about the height of the Troubles, which is based on the family tragedy of his partner Laura Donnelly.

He says, “I’d wanted to write a play about harvest and about a large family for some time … it wasn’t till I met Laura Donnelly and learned her family history with the disappeared that the two halves came together.”

Donnelly, who received a Tony nomination for her role in the play, won an Olivier for her performance in the London version, and the play won the award for best new play.

The Tony Awards take place Sunday in New York and air live on CBS.

John Carucci, The Associated Press