The Latest: PG&E ending power cutoffs in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on proactive power cutoffs in Northern California to prevent wildfires (all times local):

4:33 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says it is ending proactive power shutdowns in three Northern California counties that were implemented to guard against wildfires during windy, dry and hot weather.

The utility says crews are inspecting power lines Saturday afternoon to check for any weather-related damage and power will be restored when it’s determined to be safe.

PG&E cut off electricity to portions of Napa, Solano and Yolo counties northeast of San Francisco around 6 a.m.

PG&E is under enormous pressure after devastating wildfires blamed on its power lines and equipment.

The potential for further shutdowns is expected to last into Sunday.

___

8:57 a.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric has cut power to about 1,600 customers in Northern California to reduce risk of wildfires amid windy, dry and warming weather conditions that have raised red flag warnings.

The utility says it turned off electricity Saturday morning in portions of Napa, Solano and Yolo counties.

PG&E is under enormous pressure after downed power lines and other equipment have been blamed for previous devastating fires.

The company also may cut power to 30,000 customers in Butte, Yuba, Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties.

The National Weather Service is reporting strong winds, including gusts to 50 mph (80 kph) north of Sonoma.

A wildfire that broke out Friday in Stanislaus County grew to 600 acres (243 hectares) but Cal Fire says it’s 75 per cent contained.

The Associated Press