Rogers employees volunteer to make a difference in communities across Canada

Over 4,000 Rogers employees are taking part in “Give Together Volunteer Days” this weekend in support of a number of charities and community organizations.

Among the various activities the volunteers donated their time and effort to were creating visual aids, camp calendar cards and game packs on behalf of the Jays Care Foundation, World Wildlife Fund shoreline cleanup at Colonel Samuel Smith Park, a book distribution drive that donates used books to families in need on behalf of First Books Canada, planting trees, shrubs, and wildflowers for Forest Recovery Canada and stuffing backpacks with school supplies for kids for the Children’s Aid Foundation.

“There are 63,000 kids across Canada that live under permanent foster care in homes and for a lot of them going to school sometimes is a difficult thing,” said Rogers CEO Joe Natale while volunteering his time at the Children’s Aid Foundation on Spadina.

“We’re going to try and make it a little easier for them by giving them a kit that they can have and be proud of and really help them in the journey and staying in school and being in school.”

Such a pleasure to be a part of @Rogers Give Together Days. We packed backpacks for kids with @CAFDN and our big boss Joe Natale came too! #LifeatRogers pic.twitter.com/wynIuAcDaI — Amber LeBlanc (@Amber680NEWS) June 8, 2019

Volunteers also filled mason soup jars with four different recipes on behalf of the organization Feed It Forward. The jars are then sold and the proceeds go towards providing meals to those in need. The program helps create balanced and nutritious meals from unused and unsold food otherwise destined for landfills.

A perfect morning for rogers #givetogether weekend. Thousand of Rogers employees across the country spending time helping dozens of charities. I spent the morning with some great people cleaning up the shoreline at… https://t.co/m06OTo5dcW — Roger Petersen (@rogerfpetersen) June 8, 2019

Rogers is the parent company of this website.