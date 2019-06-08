Raptors fans already lining up at Jurassic Park for Game 5

On a sunny Saturday morning, two friends are waiting at the front of a short line to get into the outdoor fanzone outside of the Raptors home arena.

The fences that block off the entrance to Jurassic Park will remain closed for more than two days, until Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

After 33-year-old Angie Taylor and 31-year-old Tyler Seaton watched Game 4 in Jurassic Park on Friday night, the pair got back right back in line for Game 5.

“We’re here till Monday game time. Go Raps go!” Seaton says.

Seaton and Taylor drove from Cambridge, Ont., to participate in what could be a historic moment for the team. But with nearly three full days off between games, the friends are taking turns sleeping in a tent.

The Raptors could claim their first NBA title on Monday against the defending champion, after beating the Warriors 105-92 on Friday to take a three games to one lead in the best-of-seven series.

Sleeping overnight, Taylor says, she could hear Raptors fans celebrating into the early hours of Saturday morning.

They’ve been taking shifts between sleeping and guarding their belongings. They’ve packed groceries and a miniature portable grill to get through the next few days. Taylor also brought along a book and dry shampoo.

Taylor says she plans to keep herself entertained by talking to Raptors fans passing by – along with anyone else that lines up with them.

“The Raptors are such an amazing team, and the fans are so friendly – everyone here in Toronto is so friendly,” she says.

There’s a bathroom nearby, and Seaton says they have everything they need.

“This is a one-time opportunity to see the Raptors make history,” Seaton said. “This is worth it.”