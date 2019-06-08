Loading articles...

Police seek suspect in pair of subway sexual assaults

Last Updated Jun 8, 2019 at 8:22 pm EDT

Surveillance camera image of suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assaults aboard TTC subway trains. TPS/HO

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for in a pair of sexual assaults on the TTC.

Investigators say back on May 25, a man sat next to a 24-year-old woman who was travelling southbound from St. Clair subway station when he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police believe this is same individual who back on March 23, 2017 committed a similar offence against an 18-year-old woman who was travelling southbound from North York Centre subway station.

The suspect is described as tall, between 40 and 50 years of age with a shaved head. He was wearing a khaki spring coat and carrying a black knap sack in both incidents.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

