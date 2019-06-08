Police seek missing father, daughter in parental abduction case

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in locating a father and his daughter who have been missing since last summer.

Police say John Varga Cueves, with the consent of his ex-wife, took his five-year-old daughter and left for a vacation to France and Germany back on July 29, 2018.

The pair were set to return to Canada on August 12 of that year.

On August 14, police were informed that Cueves and his daughter did not return home from their vacation.

Investigators have since been working with the RCMP and Interpol in an attempt to locate Cueves and his daughter and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest on abduction in contravention of a court order.

A court order in place states that the girl must reside with the mother and the case was deemed an abduction when the father did not return with her, according to police.

Police say they are asking for the public’s help nearly a year later because all leads have been exhausted overseas.

Cueves is described as multi-racial with a light complexion, five-foot-eight, 160 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and possibly has a chinstrap goatee.

Tatianna Cueves, who is now six-year-old, is described as black, thin build, four-feet-tall, 80 pounds with brown shoulder length curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or who has been in contact with them is asked to contact police.