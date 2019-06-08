Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Deputy filmed sex act involving mother, baby
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 8, 2019 4:19 pm EDT
ST. GABRIEL, La. — Authorities say a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy filmed a mother performing a sex act on her 1-year-old boy.
News outlets report St. Gabriel Police arrested Shaderick Jones on Friday on multiple charges including principal to first-degree rape.
The boy’s mother was arrested Saturday on a charge of first-degree rape and incest. According to WAFB-TV, she told investigators she was coerced into performing the sex act because Jones had a traffic arrest warrant against her.
Jones had worked for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2015. He was fired after his arrest.
It’s unknown if Jones has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Sheriff Brett Stassi says someone showed police footage of the incident, which is believed to have occurred early Thursday. He described what he’d seen as “sick.”
The Associated Press
