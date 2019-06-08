Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Person detained in probe of German politician's death
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 8, 2019 4:22 pm EDT
BERLIN — German authorities say they have detained a person in their investigation of the fatal shooting a week ago of a regional official from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party.
Walter Luebcke, who was in charge of the Kassel area regional administration, was found outside his home last Sunday by a relative. The homicide investigation was opened after an autopsy confirmed a pistol shot to the head, fired at close range, killed the 65-year-old Luebcke.
News agency dpa reports that a commission looking into the case said Saturday that a person had been taken into provisional custody, but would not give further details, citing the ongoing investigation.
The daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported earlier Saturday, without naming sources, that a man who was apparently a personal acquaintance of Luebcke’s had been arrested.