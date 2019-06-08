Downsview shooting sends one man to hospital

A man is hospital after being shot with a pellet gun in Downsview.

Police say they were called to a shopping plaza in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday following reports a man had been shot.

A victim was located along with a significant amount of blood with what they termed serious injuries, however, police could not say if that was where the shooting occurred.

Paramedics say the man was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run.

There was no suspect information available at this time.