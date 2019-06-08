Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none were claimed.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 11 will be approximately $65 million, and 10 Maxmillions prizes will be offered.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.