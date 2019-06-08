Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nicaragua OKs criticized amnesty for crimes during protests
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 8, 2019 4:37 pm EDT
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Lawmakers allied to Nicaragua’s president have approved an amnesty bill for crimes related to last year’s anti-government protests, over staunch criticism from the opposition.
Critics say it would forgive abuses committed by police and pro-government civilian militias during a deadly crackdown on demonstrators who were demanding Daniel Ortega leave office.
The ruling Sandinista bloc said the law passed Saturday seeks “reconciliation” and a “stable and lasting peace.” Ortega’s allies consider the student-led protests a “failed coup d’etat.”
Azahálea Solís of the Civic Alliance opposition group said the amnesty “attempts to disguise impunity for those who ordered, directed or participated in murders of citizens.”
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says the crackdown resulted in 325 people dead, over 2,000 wounded, 770 jailed and 60,000 who fled the country.
The Associated Press
