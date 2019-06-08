Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Victim identified in Queen Street East homicide
by Spencer Gallichan-Lowe
Posted Jun 8, 2019 3:12 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 8, 2019 at 3:15 pm EDT
Homicide victim #26, Hassan Gutale Ali was found in an apartment in the area of Jarvis Street and Queen Street East on Thursday, June 6. TPS/HO
A man who
was found dead in a downtown apartment building on Thursday is the victim of a homicide, Toronto police said Saturday.
Police said they were called to a transitional housing complex at 145 Queen E. at Jarvis Street for a medical call at around 9:45 a.m.
Hassan Gutale Ali, 52, of Toronto, was found unconscious and not breathing by emergency crews.
“He was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Toronto police news release said.
On Friday, an autopsy was conducted and it was determined Ali is the victim of a homicide.
“He is known to frequent the Jarvis Street and Queen Street East area,” police said. “Homicide investigators are appealing to anyone that may have information regarding his activities prior to Thursday, June 6, 2019, to contact police.”
This is Toronto’s 26th homicide of the year.
