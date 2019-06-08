Victim identified in Queen Street East homicide

A man who was found dead in a downtown apartment building on Thursday is the victim of a homicide, Toronto police said Saturday.

Police said they were called to a transitional housing complex at 145 Queen E. at Jarvis Street for a medical call at around 9:45 a.m.

Hassan Gutale Ali, 52, of Toronto, was found unconscious and not breathing by emergency crews.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Toronto police news release said.

On Friday, an autopsy was conducted and it was determined Ali is the victim of a homicide.

“He is known to frequent the Jarvis Street and Queen Street East area,” police said. “Homicide investigators are appealing to anyone that may have information regarding his activities prior to Thursday, June 6, 2019, to contact police.”

This is Toronto’s 26th homicide of the year.