Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' inspires mostly nonverbal boy

ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper’s take on country music has inspired a mostly nonverbal autistic boy in Minnesota to sing.

Lil Nas X has found huge success with the song, “Old Town Road.” It has sparked controversy , spawned a clothing line, got his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati and has made the rapper a household name.

Now, it’s being credited for doing a lot more.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Cottage Grove, Minnesota, mom Sheletta Brundidge tweeted Tuesday about her family’s “#oldtownroad miracle.” She filmed her son, Daniel, humming the tune and, then, singing the lyrics. Now, she says therapists are using the music in his sessions.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, tweeted “What a King” in response to the video of Daniel.

