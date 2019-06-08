Global Affairs Canada confirms Canadian dead after incident in Sint Maarten

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has died after an incident in Sint Maarten.

The agency says the Canadian was pronounced dead in Florida, but declined to provide further information.

Sint Maarten police have said in a news release that a Canadian man was shot on Wednesday night after a robbery on Beacon Hill road in the vicinity of Drift Wood Beach Bar.

They said the man was walking with his daughter when they were approached by a suspect who attempted to steal from them.

Police said after a brief struggle, the man was shot and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

“The victim was treated on the scene and then taken to hospital for medical treatment and has since been flown abroad for further medical treatment,” according to a statement from police.

Police have only identified the victim as having the initials S.V.

Some media reports say the victim was from Quebec.

Sint Maarten police say there is no suspect description but would like to speak to witnesses who may hae seen at least three vehicles leave the area directly after the robbery took place.