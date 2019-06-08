Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Four Seasons, NYC's famed power lunch spot, closing again
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 8, 2019 12:54 pm EDT
New York’s famed Four Seasons Restaurant is closing less than a year after it reopened in a new location.
The New York Times reports that the midtown Manhattan restaurant known as the original power lunch destination will close Tuesday.
The Four Seasons lost its home in the Seagram Building when developer Aby Rosen took over the landmark skyscraper in 2016. It reopened in August 2018 in a new location three blocks away.
Managing partner Alex von Bidder told the Times that the revamped restaurant had a great team in place but “just couldn’t make it.”
The restaurant’s other longtime managing partner, Julian Niccolini, resigned last December amid sexual misconduct allegations.
Von Bidder said it was “hard to measure” the impact of Niccolini’s forced resignation on the restaurant’s closing.
