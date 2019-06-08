Buttigieg: Trump administration not "proud" of LGBTQ policy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg, seeking to become the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party, said Saturday that the Trump administration is not “proud” of some of its most controversial policies affecting LGBTQ Americans.

Speaking before an audience gathered for Des Moines LGBTQ pride festivities in front of the Iowa statehouse, Buttigieg said that the Trump administration doesn’t have a clear answer on whether people can be fired from their job for being gay.

“They’ve got no answer because even they are not proud of their position,” he said. “They are not proud of what they’re doing.”

In a 2017 Supreme Court case on Title VII anti-discrimination protections brought by a man who said he was fired from his job when he revealed he was gay, the Department of Justice argued that such protections don’t cover sexual orientation. But another federal agency, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, filed a brief supporting the plaintiff in the case.

Buttigieg also pointed to State Department and Health and Human Services policies that he said prevent same-sex couples from adopting children internationally, and prevent transgender Americans from getting health care.

“I think most people at the State Department are not proud of that,” he said. “Most professionals working in health care, even in this government, are not proud of that.”

Buttigieg was the first candidate to speak at the event Saturday, with seven others slated to address the crowd. He also spoke Friday night at a dinner honouring Matthew Shepard, the young gay man whose brutal 1998 beating and murder heightened national awareness on the issue of gay rights.

Elsewhere in Des Moines, presidential candidates gathered to show their commitment to LGBTQ rights, with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand bartending at a local gay bar on Friday night, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke running in a 5K race, and a handful of others hitting the streets to meet voters Saturday morning.

Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press