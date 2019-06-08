Loading articles...

Bulgarian teen arrested, police suspect possible bomb attack

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgarian officials say a 16-year-old has been arrested after explosive devices they think could have been used for a terror attack were found in the high school student’s home.

Deputy Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev said Saturday that police in Bulgaria’s second-biggest city, Plovdiv, conducted a search after the boy’s relatives reported finding handmade bomb components.

Officers said they discovered multiple explosive devices, including a pipe bomb and a device filled with 14 kilograms (31 pounds) of nails. They also found an Islamic State group flag and Islamist literature.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.