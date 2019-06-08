2 men hurt in shooting near Bloor and Islington

Toronto police are investigating after two men were seriously injured in a shooting near the intersection of Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue early Friday morning.

Police said the call came in at around 4:14 a.m. after two men were found on a TTC bus suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One victim is reported to be in stable condition while the other is still listed as being in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police said four suspects were seen running on northbound Islington Avenue at the time of the incident.

