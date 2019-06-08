Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 men hurt in shooting near Bloor and Islington
by Staff
Posted Jun 8, 2019 9:40 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 8, 2019 at 9:42 am EDT
Toronto police are investigating after two men were seriously injured in a shooting near the intersection of Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue early Friday morning.
Police said the call came in at around 4:14 a.m. after two men were found on a TTC bus suffering from gunshot wounds.
The two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One victim is reported to be in stable condition while the other is still listed as being in life-threatening condition, police said.
Police said four suspects were seen running on northbound Islington Avenue at the time of the incident.
More to come
….and Long Story Tory aka OBLM ( Only Bike Lanes Matter ) aka Johnny Gridlock thought his job was done by throwing $$$ at these low-life wannabe gangsters to hand in their guns……oops….
We’re OPEN FOR BUSINESS; It’s good to see some ‘citizens’ are taking that slogan serious by keeping the police, paramedics, doctors, nurses, x-ray technicians, administration staff, etc., etc., busy and giving them something to do instead of just standing around doing nothing. As a taxpayer I’m more than thrilled to pick up the tab.