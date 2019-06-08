Loading articles...

2 men hurt in shooting near Bloor and Islington

Last Updated Jun 8, 2019 at 9:42 am EDT

Toronto police are investigating after two men were seriously injured in a shooting near the intersection of Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue early Friday morning.

Police said the call came in at around 4:14 a.m. after two men were found on a TTC bus suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One victim is reported to be in stable condition while the other is still listed as being in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police said four suspects were seen running on northbound Islington Avenue at the time of the incident.

More to come

 

 

G F

….and Long Story Tory aka OBLM ( Only Bike Lanes Matter ) aka Johnny Gridlock thought his job was done by throwing $$$ at these low-life wannabe gangsters to hand in their guns……oops….

June 08, 2019 at 10:12 am
holy smokes

We’re OPEN FOR BUSINESS; It’s good to see some ‘citizens’ are taking that slogan serious by keeping the police, paramedics, doctors, nurses, x-ray technicians, administration staff, etc., etc., busy and giving them something to do instead of just standing around doing nothing. As a taxpayer I’m more than thrilled to pick up the tab.

June 08, 2019 at 10:16 am
