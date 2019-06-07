Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Warriors’ Thompson expected to play Game 4 vs. Raptors, Durant still out
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 6:31 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 7, 2019 at 6:40 am EDT
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) is sandwiched by Toronto Raptors guards Danny Green (14) and Kyle Lowry (7) during first half basketball action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on May 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Golden State Warriors will get one of their two injured stars back for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says guard Klay Thompson will play after missing Wednesday’s Game 3 loss with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday in Toronto.
However, Kerr says forward Kevin Durant will remain out. Durant hasn’t played since May 8.
Kerr says he hopes Durant can make it back during the series. He was originally hoping Durant would get on the floor to work with teammates today, but that did not occur.
The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after a 123-109 win in Game 3.