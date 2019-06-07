Victoria council debates asking Ottawa to help fund Remembrance Day

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says a move to seek federal funding for the city’s annual Remembrance Day events may have backfired.

She says reaction to a council committee’s plan to approach the Defence Department and Veteran’s Affairs Canada to help with policing costs on Remembrance Day has been intense and she senses council will reject the proposal when it comes up for a vote next week.

Coun. Ben Isitt initiated the request at a meeting on Thursday, saying the Canadian Forces budget is in the billions of dollars and should help Victoria defray some costs associated with Remembrance Day.

Helps says the timing of the funding debate, on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion, contributed to the almost immediate backlash locally, nationally and internationally.

In a statement today, Isitt says the timing was unfortunate, while lashing out at the media and “alt-right” groups for criticizing his position on funding Remembrance Day.

The debate about funding Remembrance Day emerged as councillors considered a request by the Victoria Police Department for $135,300 to patrol Canada Day celebrations.

