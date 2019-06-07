Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Venezuelan ska band leaves crisis-hit country for US tour
by Christopher Torchia, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 11:51 am EDT
In this May 29, 2019 photo, Horacio Blanco, lead singer and guitarist of the Venezuelan ska band Desorden Público grimaces during a practice session at their studio in Caracas, Venezuela. Jammed into a small studio, Desorden Público rehearsed "One Step Beyond" and other tunes ahead of an American tour.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan ska band Desorden Público (Des-ORD-en PUB-lico) is on the road in the United States this month, delivering caustic lyrics in songs that feed off Venezuela’s desperation today.
The band satirizes corruption and dysfunction in a nation it loves and laments. It does so to high-energy ska, an evolving musical style that started in Jamaica and enjoyed a revival in Britain around 1980.
Horacio Blanco, lead singer and guitarist, says there are many reasons to be upset about the dire economic and political situation in Venezuela. But Blanco says Desorden Público also wants to show it has “joy running through our veins.”
The band’s tour in the United States ends July 7 in Chicago.