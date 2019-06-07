Venezuelan ska band leaves crisis-hit country for US tour

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan ska band Desorden Público (Des-ORD-en PUB-lico) is on the road in the United States this month, delivering caustic lyrics in songs that feed off Venezuela’s desperation today.

The band satirizes corruption and dysfunction in a nation it loves and laments. It does so to high-energy ska, an evolving musical style that started in Jamaica and enjoyed a revival in Britain around 1980.

Horacio Blanco, lead singer and guitarist, says there are many reasons to be upset about the dire economic and political situation in Venezuela. But Blanco says Desorden Público also wants to show it has “joy running through our veins.”

The band’s tour in the United States ends July 7 in Chicago.

