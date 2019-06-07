Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US orders end to Turkey's involvement in F-35 program
by Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 12:58 pm EDT
Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan responds to reporters' questions regarding an incident in the East China Sea where an American guided-missile cruiser and a Russian destroyer came within 165 feet (50 meters) of each other, during a meeting with visiting Greek Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis at the Pentagon, Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has notified Turkey that it is cancelling its purchase of F-35 fighter jets if the Turkish government goes ahead with the purchase of a Russian missile defence system.
Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan has sent a letter notifying Turkey that all training of Turkish pilots will also end as of July 31. And all Turkish personnel connected to the F-35 program must leave the country by the end of that month.
Shanahan’s letter to Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Aka also says Turkey won’t be allowed to take final delivery of the four F-35s it bought.
The letter is the latest in an ongoing dispute over Turkey’s decision to buy the Russian-made S-400 system. The U.S. has repeatedly warned Ankara that the Russian system is considered a threat to the F-35.
Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press
