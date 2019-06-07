Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US and Mexico: Negotiators claim progress; no deal yet
by Jill Colvin, Matthew Lee And Luis Alonso Lugo, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 12:26 am EDT
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at JLS Automation in York, Pa., Thursday, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
WASHINGTON — U.S. and Mexican officials claim to be making progress in their effort to avoid import tariffs. But President Donald Trump is still threatening to impose them as he tries to pressure Mexico into stemming the flow of Central American migrants across America’s southern border.
Vice-President Mike Pence, monitoring the talks from his travels in Pennsylvania, said Thursday the U.S. was “encouraged” by Mexico’s latest proposals but that, so far, tariffs still were set to take effect on Monday.
He added that it would be “for the president to decide” whether Mexican was doing enough to head off the tariffs. Trump has threatened to impose a 5% tax on all Mexican goods beginning Monday as part of an escalating tariff regime opposed by many in his own Republican Party.
