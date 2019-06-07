Loading articles...

UK's Brexit Party narrowly defeated in key electoral test

Newly elected Labour MP Lisa Forbes, center, gives her winner's speech after the count for the Peterborough by-election at the Kings Gate Church in Peterborough, England Friday June 7, 2019. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

LONDON — Britain’s upstart Brexit Party has failed in its first attempt to win a seat in Britain’s Parliament, narrowly losing to the left-of-centre Labour Party in a special election.

Labour candidate Lisa Forbes won the Peterborough constituency in eastern England by 683 votes over the Brexit Party’s Mike Greene.

The result, announced Friday, is a blow to the momentum of the months-old Brexit Party led by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

The party wants Britain to leave the European Union, with or without a divorce deal. That message has resonated with Brexit-backing voters angry at the country’s political deadlock. The party won almost a third of U.K. votes in last month’s European Parliament election.

The election was called after Peterborough’s previous Labour lawmaker was jailed for lying about a speeding offence.

The Associated Press

