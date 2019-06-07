Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
UK's Brexit Party narrowly defeated in key electoral test
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 2:08 am EDT
Newly elected Labour MP Lisa Forbes, center, gives her winner's speech after the count for the Peterborough by-election at the Kings Gate Church in Peterborough, England Friday June 7, 2019. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
LONDON — Britain’s upstart Brexit Party has failed in its first attempt to win a seat in Britain’s Parliament, narrowly losing to the left-of-centre Labour Party in a special election.
Labour candidate Lisa Forbes won the Peterborough constituency in eastern England by 683 votes over the Brexit Party’s Mike Greene.
The result, announced Friday, is a blow to the momentum of the months-old Brexit Party led by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.
The party wants Britain to leave the European Union, with or without a divorce deal. That message has resonated with Brexit-backing voters angry at the country’s political deadlock. The party won almost a third of U.K. votes in last month’s European Parliament election.
The election was called after Peterborough’s previous Labour lawmaker was jailed for lying about a speeding offence.