Tory candidate asks Federal Court to move voting day off Jewish holiday

OTTAWA — A Conservative candidate for a seat in Toronto in this fall’s federal election is asking the Federal Court to shift voting day because it falls on a Jewish holiday.

Election day can be no later than Oct. 21 under federal law, but Chani Aryeh-Bain is asking the court to force Elections Canada to move the day over the objections of the chief electoral officer.

Voting day is on the Jewish holiday known as Shemini Atzeret, when Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign.

The notice of application filed Thursday argues that Election Canada’s refusal to move voting day is unreasonable.

Aryeh-Bain is hoping to win back the riding of Eglinton-Lawrence, where the Liberals defeated finance minister Joe Oliver in 2015.

Also named in the application is Ira Walfish, a voter in York Centre — another riding the Liberals took four years ago — who records show has been involved in the riding’s Conservative association.

The Canadian Press