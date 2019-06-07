Raptors fever, food, arts and street festivals illuminate Toronto weekend

It is the most wonderful time in the GTA right now. Everying you see and hear is about the Toronto Raptors and fans are swept up with all the excitement. The Raptors lead the NBA Finals 2-1, with Game 4 taking place on Friday in Oakland. The series heads back to Toronto on Monday.

With summer around the corner and sunshine in store this weekend, people won’t just be gathering at Jurassic Park but also heading to various event across the city.

Events

Toronto Raptors Game 4 on Friday

#WetheNorth pride will be fanning out across the GTA on Friday to cheer on the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Raptors are playing in Oakland and tip-off is at 9 p.m. Listen to the game on 680 NEWS. Click here for more information on when and where to watch and/or listen to the Raptors games.

Dundas West Fest

A 12-block street festival takes over a stretch of Dundas Street West this weekend, featuring arts, music, local vendors, food, and more. Dundas Fest West runs between Ossington Street and Landsdowne Avenue from Friday to Sunday. You can listen to live music at two stages or at five performance areas, as well as get music lessons, take part in yoga classes, stop by a patio for food and drinks, or just take a nice stroll through the area.

Luminato

Calling all art lovers! The best in theatre, music and dance from around the world is back for another year as part of #Luminato2019. The international arts festival features dozens of visually stunning and thought-provoking events and exhibits at different locations in the city. One of the main attractions this year is the North American premiere of House of Mirrors — described as an optical adventure. Luminato kicks off on June 7 and runs until June 23.

Mac and Cheese Festival

If you like mac and cheese, you need to be at Roundhouse Park this weekend. Starting Friday and until Sunday, you can taste varying versions of the crowd pleaser and raise money for charity at the same time. This year marks the fifth year of the foodie event. Aside from Toronto, the festival will also make stops in Winnipeg, Halifax, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

DesiFest

Time to get your Bhangra on! South Asian culture is once again taking over Yonge-Dundas Square as part of DesiFest this weekend. This is the 13th edition of the free music fest that has now grown to become one of Canada’s biggest celebrations of South Asian culture. Also a big part of the festival, the mouthwatering food! DesiFest takes place on Saturday June 8 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Toronto Taste

Can your taste buds handle it? Toronto Taste — billed as “the legendary culinary extravaganza” — is back for another year. The event celebrates the city’s food scene in support of Second Harvest (Canada’s largest food rescue charity). A ticket will get you unlimited access to 50 of Toronto’s premier restaurants and chefs who will prepare their dishes on the spot. And lots of alcohol beverages available for purchase for the 19+ event Toronto Taste is on Sunday at Evergreen Brick Works. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Subway service

On Saturday, subways won’t be running on Line 1 between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations. Riders who require an elevator need to exit at York Mills Station. Then on Sunday, trains won’t be running between St. Clair and Union stations. The closures are due to upgrades to the signalling system. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will be running.