Teen seriously injured in midtown stabbing

Last Updated Jun 7, 2019 at 10:40 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

A teenager is in hospital after a stabbing in the midtown area on Friday evening.

Police responded to a call in the Symington Avenue and Kingsley Avenue area around 9 p.m.

A male victim in his teens was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital via emergency run in serious condition.

Police say they are looking for three male suspects.

More to come

