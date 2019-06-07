St. Louis officers pulled from street over postings

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says the city has pulled several police officers off the street while an internal investigation continues after they were accused of posting objectionable Facebook messages.

The decision to place the officers on administrative duty follows publication of a database that appears to catalogue thousands of bigoted or violent posts by active-duty and former officers in St. Louis and elsewhere. Police departments in at least five states are investigating.

Krewson, in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch , called the posts “inappropriate and disturbing.”

The Philadelphia-based Plain View Project tied 22 Facebook accounts with objectionable posts to current St. Louis police officers and 21 to former officers.

Some of the posts tout roughing up protesters or mock foreign accents. Others display the Confederate flag and question whether Black History Month is racist.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

The Associated Press