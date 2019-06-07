Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Putin says US unilateralism undermines global trade
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 8:43 am EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 7, 2019. (VMikhail Metzel/TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States for using pressure and sanctions to maintain its economic supremacy, hurting international trade and eroding global stability.
Speaking Friday at an investment forum in St. Petersburg, the Russian leader said the U.S. has turned its currency into an “instrument of pressure,” undermining trust in the U.S. dollar and damaging its own interests.
Putin said the U.S. attempt to “spread its jurisdiction to the entire world” challenges the global order.
Flanked by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the forum’s panel, Putin said that the U.S. action against Chinese telecom giant Huawei represented an attempt to “blatantly squeeze it out of the global market,” marking “the first technological war of the digital era.”