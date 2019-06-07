Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Publisher drops Central Park 5 prosecutor Linda Fairstein
by Hillel Italie, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 2:43 pm EDT
FILE- In this March 26, 1988 file photo, prosecutor Linda Fairstein, left, is shown during a news conference in New York. Fairstein was the top Manhattan sex crimes prosecutor when five teenagers were wrongly charged with the 1989 rape and beating of a woman jogging in New York's Central Park. Since the release of the Netflix series "When They See Us," a miniseries that dramatizes the events surrounding the trial, she has resigned from at least two nonprofit boards as backlash from the case intensified. Seated at the table from left are Fairstein, District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, and Ellen Levin, whose daughter Jennifer Levin was murdered in 1986. (AP Photo/Charles Wenzelberg, File)
NEW YORK — Linda Fairstein has been dropped by her publisher as fallout continues for the former Central Park 5 prosecutor over the wrongful conviction of five teens for a 1989 rape and beating of a female jogger.
On Friday, Dutton spokeswoman Amanda Walker confirmed a statement that the publisher’s customer service line has been giving to inquiring callers, saying that it had “terminated its relationship” with the bestselling crime novelist. Fairstein’s most recent book, “Blood Oath,” came out in March.
There has been renewed outcry regarding Fairstein’s role in the case following the release last month of Netflix’s “When They See Us,” a miniseries that dramatizes the events surrounding the trial.
Fairstein had already resigned from at least two non-profit boards as backlash intensified.