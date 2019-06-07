Ontario signs new deals to ease cannabis supply crunch

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) has signed deals with two new cannabis providers in a bid to ease the cannabis supply crunch in the province, the agency said Friday.

“These additional supply agreements exemplify our commitment to securing sufficient supply for Canada’s most populated province in light of the national supply shortage” said Patrick Ford, president and CEO.

“We will continue to work with both large and small Health Canada-licensed producers to secure all available market-ready cannabis.”

OCS said they have signed deals with 48 North and We Grow BC. The agency added the deal includes an agreement to feature new product lines on the OCS website.

In total, there are now agreements with 39 cannabis producers and 21 accessory suppliers, OCS said.