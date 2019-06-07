Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officials clear fireworks after blast that hurt firefighters
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 2:10 pm EDT
ROSWELL, N.M. — Authorities are cleaning up the remaining fireworks at a New Mexico storage area where an explosion earlier this week critically injured two firefighters who were moving the material for an upcoming show.
The city of Roswell said Friday that the decommissioning process would result in loud noises and some aerial fireworks to be set off. Authorities say heat from Wednesday’s blast potentially damaged the remaining fireworks.
The explosion injured a total of 12 firefighters working at the storage area. Most were treated at the scene for minor injuries, but Jeff Stroble and Robert “Hoby” Bonham are still hospitalized.
Stroble has been with the Roswell Fire Department for 17 years. Bonham has worked for the department for 18 years.
Investigators are still trying to find out what caused the explosion.
The Associated Press
