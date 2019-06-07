NDP MP Christine Moore decides not to seek re-election this fall

OTTAWA — NDP MP Christine Moore says she will not run for re-election in the fall.

In a release Friday, the representative for Abitibi-Témiscamingue said she will continue to advocate for progressive values, but would no longer do so as a member of Parliament.

Moore was one of the dozens of Quebec New Democrats elected in the “Orange Wave” of 2011.

She says the job is incredibly demanding and all the more so “when faced every day with the inertia and hypocrisy of old political parties.”

Moore won re-election in 2015 by a margin of about 12 percentage points.

She concluded her announcement by thanking former NDP leader Jack Layton and former party president Rebecca Blaikie for bringing her into politics.

