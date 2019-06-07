Loading articles...

National employment numbers for May from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at May employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (5.7)

Employment rate: 62.2 per cent (62.1)

Participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.9)

Number unemployed: 1,081,800 (1,158,700)

Number working: 19,056,800 (19,029,100)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.0 per cent (10.3)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.2)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.7)

 

The Canadian Press

