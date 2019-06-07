Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jury selection set for Dallas police officer's murder trial
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 11:28 am EDT
DALLAS — Jury selection in the murder trial of a white former Dallas police officer will begin on the anniversary of the day she fatally shot an unarmed black neighbour in his own apartment.
State District Judge Tammy Kemp and the attorneys decided Thursday to begin interviewing jurors for Amber Guyger’s trial on Sept. 6, one year after 26-year-old Botham Jean’s death. Testimony begins Sept. 23.
Kemp also quizzed the lawyers about the leaking of Guyger’s 911 call after the shooting despite a gag order.
Prosecutor Jason Hermus and defence attorney Robert Rogers say they didn’t leak the audio and that they didn’t know who did.
Hermus said Dallas police are investigating whether any of their officers released the recording.
Jean was a native of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia.
