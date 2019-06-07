Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge refuses to toss war crimes case over misconduct claims
by Julie Watson And Brian Melley, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 6:52 pm EDT
FILE - This 2018 file photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who has been charged with murder in the 2017 death of an Iraqi war prisoner. Lawyers for Gallagher are seeking to have the charges dismissed for alleged prosecutorial misconduct. Attorneys for Special Operations Chief Gallagher are scheduled to argue in military court Wednesday, May 29, 2019, that the case against him has been tainted by lies, withholding evidence and conducting surveillance on the defense. (Andrea Gallagher via AP, File)
SAN DIEGO — A military judge refused to dismiss the case against a decorated Navy SEAL charged with killing a wounded Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017.
Capt. Aaron Rugh (ROO) made the ruling Friday after previously removing the lead prosecutor who has been accused of misconduct.
Defence lawyers argued for the case to be dismissed after discovering prosecutors secretly tracked their emails without court approval.
Rugh unexpectedly released Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher from custody last week as a remedy for prosecutors interfering with his right to counsel.
Gallagher is charged with premeditated murder in the stabbing of a teenage militant and with attempted murder in the shooting of two Iraqi civilians.
He denies the charges and says disgruntled platoon members made the allegations because of his tough leadership.
