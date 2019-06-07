Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Japan plans carbon emission cuts, more nuclear energy
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 12:31 am EDT
TOKYO — Japan is calling for further efforts to cut carbon emissions by promoting renewables but also nuclear energy despite the 2011 Fukushima reactors meltdowns.
The energy white paper, adopted by the Cabinet Friday, says Japan faces an “urgent task” of reducing carbon emissions coming from utilities that have relied heavily on fossil fuels to make up for shortages of cleaner nuclear energy. The call comes as the Fukushima nuclear reactors are slowly being restarted amid lingering anti-nuclear sentiments since the 2011 crisis.
Japan wants further development of renewable energy and has set a 22% to 24% target while maintaining nuclear energy at around the same level. It also pledges to reduce carbon emissions by 26% from 2013 levels by 2030. So far it has so far achieved a 7% reduction.
