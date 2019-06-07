Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jailed Citgo executives ordered to stand trial in Venezuela
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 11:23 pm EDT
CARACAS, Venezuela — A judge in Venezuela has ordered a trial in the case of six American oil executives held for 18 months on corruption charges that have contributed to tensions with the U.S.
During a hearing Friday, judge Rosvelin Gil dismissed a defence request that the six employees of Houston-based Citgo be released from prison and the charges against them dropped. Fifteen previous hearings had been cancelled.
The executives, five of whom are American citizens, flew on a corporate jet to Caracas in 2017 to attend a board meeting. Once there they were arrested by masked security agents.
President Nicolás Maduro’s government later accused them of embezzlement stemming from a proposal to refinance billions in Citgo bonds by offering up a 50 per cent stake in the company as collateral.
The Associated Press
