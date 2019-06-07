Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
iTunes is dead, and so is an era of music history
by Jordan Heath-Rawlings
Posted Jun 7, 2019 5:32 am EDT
Steve Jobs, Chief Executive Officer of Apple computers, stands by a projection of the iTunes website as he launches iTunes Music Store in the territories of Great Britain, Germany and France, on June 15, 2004 in London. GETTY IMAGES/Ian Waldie
In today’s Big Story podcast, rip. Mix. Burn. That’s how Apple sold iTunes when it debuted. They didn’t intend the slogan to sound like a tacit endorsement of music piracy…but to a generation of music fans, that’s what it became. Apple killed the nearly 20-year-old piece of software this week, and even though it had become a bloated and irrelevant mess, there was no shortage of mourners.
What did iTunes do to the music industry? What legacy does it leave behind? How did one little (at least at first) application bridge the divide between physical and digital media? And if it sucked so much, why do we remember it so fondly?
GUEST: Alyssa Bereznak, TheRinger.com
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
