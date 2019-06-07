iTunes is dead, and so is an era of music history

In today’s Big Story podcast, rip. Mix. Burn. That’s how Apple sold iTunes when it debuted. They didn’t intend the slogan to sound like a tacit endorsement of music piracy…but to a generation of music fans, that’s what it became. Apple killed the nearly 20-year-old piece of software this week, and even though it had become a bloated and irrelevant mess, there was no shortage of mourners.

What did iTunes do to the music industry? What legacy does it leave behind? How did one little (at least at first) application bridge the divide between physical and digital media? And if it sucked so much, why do we remember it so fondly?

GUEST: Alyssa Bereznak, TheRinger.com

