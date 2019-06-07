Loading articles...

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for May, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent in May. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 12.4 per cent (11.7)

— Prince Edward Island 9.0 (8.6)

— Nova Scotia 6.5 (6.9)

— New Brunswick 7.2 (8.0)

— Quebec 5.0 (4.9)

— Ontario 5.2 (6.0)

— Manitoba 5.0 (5.2)

— Saskatchewan 5.2 (5.4)

— Alberta 6.7 (6.7)

— British Columbia 4.3 (4.6)

 

The Canadian Press

