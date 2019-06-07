Loading articles...

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for May, by Canadian city

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent in May. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L. 8.0 per cent (7.9)

— Halifax 5.2 (5.1)

— Moncton, N.B. 5.9 (5.9)

— Saint John, N.B. 5.8 (5.9)

— Saguenay, Que. 4.1 (4.7)

— Quebec 2.8 (3.3)

— Sherbrooke, Que. 3.4 (3.4)

— Trois-Rivieres, Que. 5.4 (5.5)

— Montreal 5.4 (5.4)

— Gatineau, Que. 5.3 (5.6)

— Ottawa 5.5 (5.5)

— Kingston, Ont. 4.4 (4.6)

— Peterborough, Ont. 5.8 (6.0)

— Oshawa, Ont. 5.3 (4.8)

— Toronto 6.3 (6.6)

— Hamilton, Ont. 4.3 (3.9)

— St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 5.8 (6.5)

— Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 4.9 (4.9)

— Brantford, Ont. 5.4 (5.0)

— Guelph, Ont. 4.8 (4.0)

— London, Ont. 5.0 (4.8)

— Windsor, Ont. 5.7 (5.6)

— Barrie, Ont. 7.3 (7.0)

— Sudbury, Ont. 5.1 (5.4)

— Thunder Bay, Ont. 5.1 (6.0)

— Winnipeg 5.1 (5.2)

— Regina 4.4 (4.5)

— Saskatoon 6.1 (6.1)

— Calgary 7.0 (7.6)

— Edmonton 6.8 (6.9)

— Kelowna, B.C. 4.2 (4.4)

— Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 5.6 (5.5)

— Vancouver 4.2 (4.4)

— Victoria 3.6 (3.1)

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.