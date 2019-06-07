Former NASAR CEO Brian France pleads guilty to Hamptons DWI

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. — Former NASCAR CEO Brian France has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in New York’s Hamptons last year.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said the 56-year-old France pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour Friday and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and undergo alcohol counselling.

The charge will be reduced to a traffic violation if he meets the requirements.

France, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was arrested in Sag Harbor on Aug. 5, 2018, after running a stop sign. Police say his blood alcohol level was 0.18%, more than double the legal limit.

France says in an email from his attorney that he will be “a better person” because of the incident.

France took a leave of absence from NASCAR after his arrest. He had led the auto racing company since 2003.

The Associated Press