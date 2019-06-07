Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Father and son warm hearts with gibberish conversation
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 9:57 am EDT
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — One father might not know what his 19-month-old son is saying, but he seems to know what he means.
The Leaf Chronicle reports a video showing Tennessee comedian DJ Pryor and his son Kingston has gone viral.
The Clarksville child’s words are mostly gibberish as the pair talk on the couch. Pryor’s wife recorded the moment about a month ago, after they watched the season finale of “Empire.” But, she posted the video on Facebook earlier this week and it racked up more than one million views.
The father says his son appeared to be inspired by the television show and he simply filled in the blanks with what he thought the boy might be saying.
He says he plans to use the conversation in his future stand-up comedy routines.
___
Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}